PM Modi to inaugurate 'Chauri Chaura' centenary celebrations on Feb 4

Last Updated: Tue, Feb 2nd, 2021, 12:31:21hrs
New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on February 4 at 11 am via video conferencing.

The day marks 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for independence.
The Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the Chauri Chaura centenary during the event, according to a press release.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion. (ANI)

