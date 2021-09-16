PM Modi to inaugurate Defence Offices Complexes today

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Defence Offices Complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue on Thursday at 11 AM.



As per the official release by the Prime Minister's Office, "Prime Minister will visit the Defence Office Complex at Africa Avenue and interact with Army, Navy, Air Force and Civilian Officers. This will be followed by his address to the gathering."

The new Defence Offices Complexes will accommodate around 7,000 officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy and Air Force. The buildings will provide modern, secure and functional working spaces.

An Integrated Command and Control Centre has been established for managing building operations, while also catering to the end to end safety and surveillance of both the buildings.

The new Defence Office Complexes are state-of-the-art and energy-efficient, with comprehensive security management measures. One of the defining features of these buildings is the use of new and sustainable construction technology called LGSF (Light gauge steel frame), which reduced construction time from 24-30 months in the case of conventional RCC construction. The buildings utilize resource-efficient green technology and promote environment-friendly practices.

The inaugural function will be attended by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt, MoS Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Naval Staff -- Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff --Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. (ANI)