PM Modi to inaugurate Institute of Petrochemicals Technology in Jaipur tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that top-quality education is a priority for the government and informed that he will inaugurate an educational institute in Jaipur in this respect on Thursday.



At 11 am tomorrow, the Prime Minister will inaugurate CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology in Jaipur.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, "Top quality education is a priority for our Government. At 11 AM tomorrow, CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur will be inaugurated. This institution will cater to the aspirations of youngsters who want to study aspects relating to petrochem and energy sectors."

Further, the official handle of Bharatiya Janata Party informed that the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of Rajasthan. (ANI)