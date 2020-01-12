PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Port Trust's 150th-anniversary event today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday at 11 am.

On the second day of his visit, he will also unveil a plaque of 150 years of commemorative installation at the site of original Port Jetties.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the upgraded Ship Repair Facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock and the Full Rake Handling Facility while dedicating the upgraded Railway Infrastructure of Kolkata Dock System of KoPT for smooth cargo movement and improving turnaround time.



Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister offered tributes to the Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and Swami Ramakrishna Paramhamsa at Belur Math in Howrah, which is the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

He also met saints and seers and participated in the prayer. He has earlier interacted with them at the Math after reaching here on Saturday evening.

The Prime Minister on Saturday inaugurated dynamic lighting on the iconic Rabindra Setu in Kolkata. (ANI)