PM Modi to inaugurate renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak today

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Stating that India will never forget the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that he will inaugurate the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak today evening at 6:25 pm.



"At 6:25 PM this evening, a programme will be held that will interest the people. The renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak will be dedicated to the nation. India will never forget the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet today.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office today, the PM Modi will also inaugurate museum galleries developed at the Smarak. The event will also showcase the multiple development initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the complex.

Four Museum galleries have been created through adaptive reuse of redundant and underutilised buildings. The galleries showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations.

A sound and light show has been set up to display the events that happened on April 13, 1919.

Multiple development initiatives have been undertaken at the complex. Elaborate heritage restoration works have been carried out in sync with the local architectural style of Punjab. The Shaheedi well has been repaired and restored with a redefined superstructure. The heart of the Bagh, the flame monument, has been repaired and restored, the water body rejuvenated as a lily pond, and the pathways made broader for better navigability.

Several new and modern amenities have been added, including redefined paths of movement with appropriate signages; illumination of strategic spots; landscaping and hardscaping with native plantation; and installation of audio nodes throughout the garden. Also, newer areas have been developed for housing the Salvation Ground, Amar Jyot and Flag Mast.

Union Minister of Culture G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Ministers of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Punjab Governor V. P. Singh Badnore and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh; Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab, members of Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust, among others, will be present on the occasion. (ANI)