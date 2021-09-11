PM Modi to inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad today

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad and perform 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls' hostel) on Saturday at 11 AM via video conferencing.



Sardardham has been working towards educational and social transformation, upliftment of weaker sections of society and providing employment opportunities to the youth, as per the official release by the Prime Minister's office.

Set up in Ahmedabad, the Sardardham Bhavan includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities. The Kanya Chhatralaya will be a hostel facility for 2,000 girls irrespective of economic criteria.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also be present on the occasion. (ANI)