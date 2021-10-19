PM Modi to interact with CEOs, experts of Global Oil, Gas Sector tomorrow

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with CEOs and experts of the Global Oil and Gas Sector on Wednesday at 6 PM via video conferencing.



This is the sixth such annual interaction which began in 2016 and marks the participation of global leaders in the oil and gas sector, who deliberate upon key issues of the sector and explore potential areas of collaboration and investment with India, stated an official release by Prime Minister's Office.

The broad theme of the upcoming interaction is the promotion of clean growth and sustainability.

The interaction will focus on areas like encouraging exploration and production in the hydrocarbon sector in India, energy independence, gas-based economy, emissions reduction - through clean and energy-efficient solutions, green hydrogen economy, enhancement of biofuels production and waste to wealth creation, it added.

CEOs and experts from leading multinational corporations and top international organisations will be participating in this exchange of ideas.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will be present on the occasion. (ANI)