PM Modi to interact with CMs of various states on COVID-19, vaccination-related issues on April 8

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of various states on COVID-19 situation and vaccination-related issues on April 8 via video conferencing, according to the sources.



PM Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination programme.

He said that the five-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination, if implemented with seriousness and commitment, would be effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister also directed that central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians be sent to Maharashtra in view of high caseload and deaths, and likewise to Punjab and Chhattisgarh because of the disproportionate number of deaths being reported there.

According to the statement of PMO, "There is an alarming rate of growth of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country with 10 states contributing to more than 91 per cent of cases and deaths due to COVID."

Meanwhile, India recorded over 1 lakh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single daily spike in infections since the pandemic started last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as many as 1,03,844 people were tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, led by a massive spike in the pandemic in Maharashtra, which added a record 57,074 fresh infections.

The national capital logged 4,033 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is the highest single-day spike since December 4 last year. Besides Delhi and Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh (4,164 cases), Madhya Pradesh (3,178 cases) and Gujarat (2,875) also recorded their highest-daily surge in COVID-19 infections. (ANI)