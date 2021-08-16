PM Modi to interact with contingent for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games tomorrow

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian para-athlete contingent for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday at 11 am via video conferencing, according to an official statement.



According to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, as many as 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will be heading to Tokyo to represent the nation.

This is India's biggest-ever contingent to the Paralympic Games, it said.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will also be present during the interaction.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games is scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5. India will start its campaign on August 27 with men's and women's archery events. (ANI)