PM Modi to interact with doctors, frontline health workers of Varanasi

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline health workers of Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Friday through video conference and will review working of COVID and non-COVID hospitals.



A PMO release said that the Prime Minister will review the working of various COVID hospitals in Varanasi including Pandit Rajan Mishra COVID Hospital, which was recently started through the joint efforts of DRDO and the Indian Army.

"He will also review the working of non-COVID hospitals in the district," it said. .

PM Modi will also discuss the ongoing efforts for tackling the second wave of coronavirus in Varanasi and also the preparations for the future. (ANI)

