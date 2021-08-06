PM Modi to interact with PMGKAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Aug 7th, 2021, 02:30:06hrs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Madhya Pradesh on August 7 via video conferencing, state Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

Free ration will be given to the beneficiaries on August 7 at designated fair price shops and the beneficiaries will also be able to listen to the Prime Minister.
A campaign to create more awareness about the scheme has been held by the state government so that no eligible person is left out. (ANI)

