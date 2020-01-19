PM Modi to interact with students in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' on Monday

New Delhi [India], Jan 19 (ANI): During his 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents on Monday to share valuable tips with them to ensure that they beat the exam stress.

"The third edition of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Town Hall interaction programme Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 with students from India and abroad to beat exam stress will be held tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Around 2,000 students are participating from all over India in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020," read a government release."The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov launched a 'short essay' competition on five different themes for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of Prime Ministers Interaction Programme "ParikshaPeCharcha 2020", it added.Among all the students attending the event, 1,050 students have been selected through an essay competition."To make this programme more student-centric, first-time students will moderate the one-hour long program of Prime Minister. This year, four Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) schools students will conduct the programme," it read. (ANI)