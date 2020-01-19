New Delhi, 19 Jan (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with a select group of students, teachers and parents as part of the "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020".

The interaction programme with school students will take place at 11 a.m. at the Talkatora Stadium on Monday.

The Prime Minister will also respond to the queries posed by the students and discuss upon ways to overcome examination stress.

The third edition of the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" has created excitement and enthusiasm among the students and their teachers and parents. The event provides students an opportunity to send their questions to the Prime Minister. Selected students, teachers and parents get a chance to meet the Prime Minister and recieve tips from him.

The programme is a unique initiative to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, and to ensure better results in the long run. The first edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme with school and college students "ParikshaPeCharcha 1.0" was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 16th February, 2018. The second edition of the initiative, "ParikshaPeCharcha 2.0" was also held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 29th January, 2019. pvn/adr/