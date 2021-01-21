PM Modi to kick-start 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations in Kolkata on Jan 23

Sources said PM Modi will preside over the inaugural function of the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial in the city. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, is also scheduled to be held on the day.

Kolkata, Jan 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the celebrations of 'Parakram Diwas' in Kolkata on January 23 to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of India's freedom icon Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

A Projection Mapping Show on Netaji and a permanent exhibition will be inaugurated on the occasion.

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public meeting in Kolkata the auspicious day.

Earlier, the Centre had decided to celebrate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country. The initiative was taken in order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation.

After attending the event in Kolkata, the PM will travel Jerenga Pathar in Assam's Sivasagar to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas and allotment certificates, sources said.

--IANS

sbn/ash