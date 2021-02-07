PM Modi to launch 'Asom Mala', lay foundation stone of two hospitals in Assam today

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals and launch 'Asom Mala', a programme for state highways and major district roads, at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district in Assam.



"I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. At a programme in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the 'Asom Mala' programme will be launched, which will boost the state's road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam's economic progress and improve connectivity," PM Modi tweeted.

"Foundation stones for medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will boost Assam's health infrastructure. In the last few years, the state has made rapid strides in healthcare. This has benefitted not only Assam but also the entire Northeast," he said in another tweet added.

'Asom Mala', aimed at helping improve state highways and major district roads network in the state.

"The programme is unique for its emphasis on effective maintenance through continuous field data collection and its linkage with the Road Asset Management System (ROMS)," stated the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Modi had put out another tweet along with various pictures of the preparations being made for his Assam visit. "Glad to see immense enthusiasm in Assam. Happy to be getting yet another opportunity to be in the state tomorrow. We will continue working for Assam's all-round development," said PM Modi.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be present on the occasion.

The two medical colleges and hospitals are being set up at Biswanath and Charaideo at a total estimated project cost of over Rs 1,100 crores. Each hospital will have a 500-bed capacity and 100 MBBS seat capacity. The increase in the number of medical colleges and hospitals will not only mitigate the shortage of doctors in the state but also make Assam a hub for tertiary care and medical education for the entire North-Eastern region.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will dedicate the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to the nation in Haldia, West Bengal.

At around 4.50 pm, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in Haldia, West Bengal. (ANI)