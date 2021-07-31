PM Modi to launch digital payment solution e-RUPI on Aug 2

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch e-RUPI, a person and purpose-specific digital payment solution, on August 2 at 4.30 pm via video conferencing.



A PMO release said that the Prime Minister has always championed digital initiatives. Over the years, several programmes have been launched to ensure that the benefits reach their intended beneficiaries in a targeted and leak-proof manner, with limited touchpoints between the government and the beneficiary. The concept of electronic voucher takes forward this vision of good governance, the release said.

It said e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.

"It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider," the release said.

The instrument has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority.

The releases said e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface.

It also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed.

Being pre-paid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service provider without the involvement of any intermediary.

The release said that e-RUPI is expected to be a revolutionary initiative for ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services.

It can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs and diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana besides fertilizer subsidies.

The private sector can also leverage these digital vouchers as part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes, the release said. (ANI)

