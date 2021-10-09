PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association on October 11

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Indian Space Association (ISpA) on October 11 and also interact with representatives of the space industry on the occasion.



He will take part in the event through video conference.

A PMO release said that ISpA is the premier industry association of space and satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry.

It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies.

Echoing the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena.

ISpA is represented by leading homegrown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India. (ANI)

