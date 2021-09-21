PM Modi to leave for US tomorrow, hold meetings with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for the much-anticipated US visit on Wednesday morning where he will hold several bilateral meetings including with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, confirmed Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Tuesday.



Addressing a special press briefing on PM Modi's visit, Shringla informed this will be the Prime Minister's first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

PM Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation consisting of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior officials including Shringla.

"The main elements of the programme are bilateral meetings with US leaderships, participation at Quad leaders summit and address at the UN General Assembly," the foreign secretary said.

"One of the highlights of the visit is meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House. This will be the Prime Minister's first-in-person meeting with President Biden," he said.

"The bilateral engagement includes meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris. This will be PM Modi's first formal interaction with the vice president," he added.

During the significant visit to the US, PM Modi would on September 24 participate in the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington along with his US, Japanese and Australian counterparts.

The bilateral meeting with the US President is also scheduled for the day. (ANI)