PM Modi to meet global CEOs on Sept 23 in Washington

New York [US], September 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embarked on a high-level US visit on Wednesday, will meet global CEOs on September 23 in Washington DC.



The heads of Qualcomm, Adobe, Blackstone, General Atomics and First Solar will meet the Prime Minister.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, attend the Quad Summit and address the UN General Assembly.

Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24. This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President in January this year.

PM Modi is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and senior officials. This is PM Modi's first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. (ANI)