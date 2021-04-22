PM Modi to now address virtual rallies in West Bengal on Friday (2nd Lead)

In a statement, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said: "The Prime Minister has had to cancel his visit to Bengal on April 23, in which he was scheduled to address four rallies across four districts and 56 Assembly constituencies."

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the people of West Bengal on April 23 after cancelling his visit for reviewing the prevailing Covid situation, a BJP leader said.

"BJP Bengal unit and the voters of West Bengal were looking forward to his visit but we realise the gravity of the situation and the rationale for him not being able to make it in person."

"We have since requested the Prime Minister to address the entire constituency at one time through a virtual address and we are pleased to confirm that he has agreed to do so."

According to Ghosh, the Prime Minister will be addressing voters, particularly of Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Kolkata, through a virtual medium at 5 p.m. on April 23.

"On behalf of the voters of West Bengal, we extend our gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister for acceding to our request and look forward to his inspiring address," Ghosh said.

Earlier, announcing cancellation his visit to poll battleground West Bengal, Modi tweeted: "Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal."

As per the plan, Modi was supposed to address four rallies in West Bengal.

"As per the original schedule, two of these rallies were supposed to take place, at Malda and Murshidabad on April 22 and the next two rallies in Bolpur and Kolkata on April 24. In view of the prevailing Covid situation, all four rallies of Modiji were rescheduled on April 23. Now, he will address these rallies virtually," a West Bengal BJP leader said.

On Monday, the BJP has decided not to hold big rallies in West Bengal, and instead announced holding small public meetings of not more than 500 people to be addressed by Prime Minister Modi and senior central leaders.

--IANS

ssb/vd