PM Modi to participate in G7 outreach sessions on June 12, 13

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in G7 outreach sessions on June 12 and 13 in a virtual format.



Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at the weekly press conference that it had been decided earlier that the Prime Minister will not attend the G-7 Summit in person due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

"In accordance with the G7 invitation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in outreach sessions on June 12 and 13, in virtual format," he said.

The UK holds the presidency of G7 and has invited India, Australia, South Africa and South Korea to the upcoming summit.

The theme for this year's G7 summit is 'Build Back Better' and the UK has outlined four priority areas for its presidency - leading the global recovery from coronavirus while strengthening resilience against future pandemics, promoting future prosperity by championing free and fair trade, tackling climate change and preserving the planet's biodiversity and championing shared values and open societies.

"The leaders are expected to exchange views on the way forward and on global recovery from the pandemic with a focus on health and climate change," Bagchi said.

He said this is the second time PM Modi is participating in the G7 meeting.

"India had been invited by the G7 French presidency in 2019 to the summit as a goodwill partner and the PM participated in these sessions on climate, biodiversity on oceans as well as on digital transformation," he added. (ANI)