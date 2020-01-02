PM Modi to participate in various programmes in Karnataka today

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India] Jan 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will take part in various programmes in the state of Karnataka, including a visit to Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru.

PM Modi's Tumakuru visit is part of his two-day visit to Karnataka from January 2-3.

During the Siddaganga Mutt visit, Modi is slated to unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji.



Earlier, a PMO release said that the Prime Minister will offer prayers and also plant a sapling at the Mutt.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other dignitaries including Siddalingeshwara Swamy will be present on the occasion. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering. (ANI)