PM Modi to preside over 550th Parkash Purb function on Nov 9: Sukhbir

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would preside over a function to mark 550th Parkash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab on November 9.

Badal, who was addressing a 'Gurmat Samagam' here, said: "Functions will be held at the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi from November 1 to 12 as part of 550th celebrations with President of India Ram Nath Kovind presiding over the main event on November 12."



Also, various chief ministers and Home Minister Amit Shah would preside over a function on November 11, Badal, also a Member of Parliament, said.

Inviting the West Bengal 'Sangat' to visit Sultanpur Lodhi during the celebrations, the SAD president urged them to visit Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan also.

He said the Kartarpur corridor would open on November 9 and devotees could avail this opportunity to visit Sri Kartarpur Sahib as well. (ANI)

