PM Modi to receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award on March 5, said the Prime Minister's office on Thursday.



Prime Minister Modi will also deliver the keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) 2021 on Friday at around 7 pm via video conferencing, according to an official release by the PMO.

Notably, CERAWeek was founded in 1983 by Dr Daniel Yergin. It has been organized in Houston in March every year since 1983 and is considered the world's premier annual energy platform. CERAWeek 2021 is being convened virtually from March 1 to March 5.

CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award was instituted in 2016. It recognizes the commitment of leadership towards the future of global energy and environment, and for offering solutions and policies for energy access, affordability and environmental stewardship. (ANI)