PM Modi to release Hindi version of 'Odisha Itihaas' by Dr Harekrushna Mahtab on April 9

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the Hindi translation of the book 'Odisha Itihaas' written by 'Utkal Keshari' Dr Harekrushna Mahtab on April 9 from Delhi's Ambedkar International Centre.



According to an official release, the book, which is available in Odia and English so far, has been translated into Hindi by Shankarlal Purohit.

Dr Harekrushna Mahtab was a notable figure in India's freedom struggle. He also served as Chief Minister of Odisha from 1946 to 1950 and from 1956 to 1961.

He wrote the book 'Odisha Itihaas' in Ahmednagar Fort Jail, where he was imprisoned for more than two years during 1942-1945.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhartruhari Mahtab MP(LS), Cuttack will also be present on the occasion.

The event marking the release of the Hindi version has been organised by Harekrushna Mahtab Foundation. (ANI)