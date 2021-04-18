PM Modi to review COVID-19 situation in Varanasi today

New Delhi [India] April 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi at 11 am on Sunday.



The local administration and doctors involved in fighting the coronavirus in Varanasi will also attend the meeting.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Office (PMO) said, "At 11 AM, Prime Minister @narendramodi will be chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi. The meeting will be attended by top officials, local administration, and doctors who are involved in fighting COVID in Varanasi."

The Prime Minister on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the COVID-19 in view of rising cases and stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking, and treatment.

India is carrying out the world's largest vaccine program which began on January 16. (ANI)