PM Modi to visit Guj, Diu to take stock of 'Tauktae' impact

Gandhinagar, May 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to his home state Gujarat and the Union Territory of Diu to take stock of the situation after the devastation caused by severe cyclonic storm 'Tauktae'.

According to sources, the Prime Minister will be landing directly at the Bhavnagar airport at around 11 a.m. From Bhavnagar, he will take an aerial survey of Bhavnagar, Gir-Somnath and Amreli districts, as well as of Diu.