PM Modi to visit West Bengal on Feb 7 to dedicate infrastructural projects

Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], January 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on February 7 to dedicate infrastructural projects worth Rs 4,742 crore to the nation, said Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday.



Pradhan attended an oil industry meet in Haldia on Sunday.

PM Modi will visit West Bengal on Feb 7. He will be here to dedicate three projects and lay the foundation stone for one project, at the invitation of GoI's petroleum department and the road transport department," Pradhan said.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister tweeted: "Conducted an oil industry meet at Haldia ahead of PM Narendra Modi ji's visit where he will dedicate to the nation oil, gas and road projects worth Rs 4742 cr. I invited family members of our oil industry to be a part of this momentous occasion in the developmental journey of Bengal."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last visited the poll-bound state on January 23 to address the Parakram Diwas event marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are expected in April-May this year. However, the election schedule has not been announced by the Election Commission yet. (ANI)