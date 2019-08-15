PM Modi urges citizens to shun single use plastic

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): With an aim to prevent environmental degradation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged citizens to eliminate the use of single-use plastic and also suggested shopkeepers to provide eco-friendly bags to its customers.

"During my 2014 speech, I spoke about cleanliness. It became a movement in the country and the common man took it up with gusto. Today, I have another request. By October 2, on the birth anniversary of Dear Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), I want to urge the citizen to give up single-use plastic," Prime Minister Modi said on the 73rd Independence Day while addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort."Shopkeepers should sell jute and cloth bags. Customers should adopt ways to reduce plastic usage. We must also put technologies in use to abolish plastic usage," he said in his 90-minute-long speech.The Prime Minister also stressed that citizens must buy indigenous products and must strive to make the policy of "Make In India" a success."Let us all resolve to use products made in India. Let us resolve: Local products for a lucky tomorrow. Local products for a beautiful tomorrow. Local products for a bright tomorrow," he added."Our priority should be a Made in India product. Can we think of consuming local products, improving rural economy and the MSME sector?" he said.In his address, the Prime Minister asked the citizens to think hard about ways to curb population growth as well as usage of water and fertilizers. (ANI)