PM Modi urges diaspora to help boost tourism

"Can you do a small work for me, can I depend on you?" he said during a community reception by the Texas India Foundation, that had organised the massive 'Howdy Modi' event earlier.

"I am asking Indians to make a promise to bring at least five non-Indian families to India," to which the audience clapped.

Praising the Indian American community, the PM said they have set the foundation for a bright future for India-US ties.

The PM unveiled the plaque of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Eternal Gandhi Museum, inauguration of the Gujarati Samaj of Houston Event Centre and for a Siddhi Vinayak temple.

"The Eternal Gandhi museum will be a prized cultural landmark in Houston. I have been associated with this effort for a while. It will surely make Gandhi Ji's thoughts popular among the youth," he said.