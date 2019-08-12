PM Modi urges followers to watch special episode of 'Man vs Wild' tonight

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged his followers on Twitter to watch the episode of the much-awaited special episode -- Man vs Wild -- featuring him with its host Bear Grylls tonight at 9 pm on Discovery Channel.

"What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change..Do join at 9 PM tonight!," the Prime Minister said while retweeting Bear Grylls's post.

What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change..Do join at 9 PM tonight! https://t.co/RdndTgUtCF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah, in a tweet said, "Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's commitment towards the environment and its conservation is well known to the world. Watch him talk about Incredible India and highlight our cultural commitment to preserving the environment, tonight at 9 pm with @BearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN."

Shot in the Jim Corbett National Park, the special episode will be showcased in 180 countries around the world at 9 pm on Discovery Channel.Elated about the association, the Prime Minister had said that he was both intrigued and inclined to take part in the show.The show will be a frank and freewheeling journey that will throw light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change.The Prime Minister had said that he took this as an opportunity to showcase India's rich flora and fauna and emphasise on environmental conservation.PM Modi and host Grylls will also be seen building a raft to cross a jungle river together. (ANI)