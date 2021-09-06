PM Modi urges healthcare workers to avoid COVID vaccine wastage

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh through video conference.



The Prime Minister during the interaction urged the healthcare workers to avoid the wastage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Interacting with Dr Rahul, who is posted in the Civil Hospital in Dodra Kwar area in Shimla, the Prime Minister said, "Using the COVID vaccine carefully can decrease the expenses of vaccination by 10 per cent."

"Teams were deployed to visit every house to spread awareness about virus and vaccination. We used to take feedback from the ASHA workers everyday and used to collect data to avoid the wastage of vaccine," Dr Rahul said while interacting with PM Modi.

"I have seen that all the staff members including doctors, nurses and others have worked in a team to carry out the vaccination drive. We must not show leniency of any kind to complete the vaccination drive," PM Modi said while interacting with a beneficiary, Dayal Singh from Thunag Mandi.

Himachal Pradesh has successfully covered its entire eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, the Prime Minister's Office said earlier on Sunday.

The efforts by the state included geographical prioritisation to focus on difficult terrains, initiatives to ensure mass awareness, and door-to-door visits by ASHA workers, among others, informed an official release by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Himachal Pradesh has set a benchmark in the fight against COVID-19 by giving the first dose of vaccine to all eligible people. Will have the privilege of interacting with many such beneficiaries and health workers of the state through video conferencing tomorrow at 11 am," informed PM Modi in a tweet in Hindi.

The state gave special attention to women, the elderly, divyangjans, industrial workers, daily wagers and undertook special campaigns like "Suraksha ki Yukti-Corona se Mukti" to attain this milestone.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was present during the event. (ANI)