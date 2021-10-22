PM Modi urges people to follow COVID protocols during celebration of festivals

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): After India achieved the landmark of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to celebrate upcoming festivals with the utmost care, adding the armour of inoculation does not guarantee complete protection against the virus.



Addressing the nation, PM Modi urged people to keep following COVID protocols and said, "No matter how good the armour is, no matter how modern the armour is, even if armour guarantees complete protection, weapons are not thrown while the battle is on. I request that we have to celebrate our festivals with the utmost care."

"I appeal to all those who have not taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to give utmost priority to getting vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated should encourage others," he added.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his clarion call of "Vocal For Local" and appealed to people to buy 'Made in India' products during the festival season.

"Emphasis should be given to buying made in India products. This will be possible only with the efforts of everyone. We have to put --buying things made by Indians, being Vocal For Local-- into practice," he stated.

Meanwhile, more than 100.59 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)