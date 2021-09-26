PM Modi urges start-ups to pay attention to Ayurvedic, herbal products

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the start-ups to pay special attention to Ayurvedic and herbal products as India has witnessed an immense increase in their export over the years.



He added that these products do not only increase the wellness and immunity of the people but also help in increasing the income of our farmers and youth.

While addressing the 81st episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said, "With the trend of people around the world regarding medicinal plants and herbal products increasing, India has immense potential. In the past, there has been a significant increase in the export of Ayurvedic and herbal products. I urge scientists, researchers and people associated with the start-up world to pay attention to such products."

Commending farmer for planting medicinal plants PM Modi gave special mention to Odisha's Patayat Sahu who has planted medicinal plants on one and a half acres of land and had carried out documentation of them.

Aloe Vera cultivation by women in Ranchi's village was also mentioned during the monthly radio programme. "The women of Deori village near Ranchi had undergone training in Aloe Vera cultivation from Birsa Agricultural School under the leadership of Manju Kachhap ji. After this, they started cultivating aloe vera. Not only did this farming benefit in the field of health; the income of these women also increased," he said.

Further, PM Modi said that the women there were earning handsome income during the times of the COVID-19 pandemic too. "They had good income even during the Covid pandemic. One of the major reasons for this was that the companies making sanitisers were buying Aloe Vera directly from them. Today a team of about forty women is involved in this work. And Aloe Vera is cultivated over many acres," he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the Ministry of Ayush's initiative to increase awareness about Medicinal and Herbal Plants among children through a comic book named Professor Ayushman. "In this, short stories have been prepared through different cartoon characters. Along with this, the usefulness of healthy medicinal plants like Aloe Vera, Tulsi, Amla, Giloy, Neem, Ashwagandha and Brahmi has been mentioned," he informed.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

