PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, Om Birla launch Sansad TV

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Wednesday launched the Sansad TV.



The launch date coincides with the International Day of Democracy, informed the official communique by the Prime Minister's Office.

Sansad TV has been launched after merging the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels.

The 24-hour channel, through its content, will showcase the democratic ethos and the functioning of democratic institutions of the country with an aim to target national and international audiences.

In February 2021, the decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken and Ravi Capoor- a retired IAS officer, was appointed as its CEO in March.

Sansad TV programming will primarily be in four categories - functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes/policies, history and culture of India and issues/interests/concerns of contemporary nature. (ANI)