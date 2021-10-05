PM Modi visits Azadi@75 Expo in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited 'Azadi@75-New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow on Tuesday.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present here.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT today.

He will digitally hand over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and will also interact virtually with beneficiaries of the scheme of Uttar Pradesh.

He will also flag off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, and Ghaziabad.

The Prime Minister will also release a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various flagship missions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. (ANI)