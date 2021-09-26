PM Modi visits construction site of new Parliament house

According to sources, he reached the construction site of the new parliament building around 8.45 p.m. and stayed there for around an hour.

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Hours after returning from the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening inspected ongoing the construction work of a new Parliament house.

This was his first visit to the construction site.

"Without any information and security details, Prime Minister Modi reached the construction site of the new Parliament building which is part of Central Vista project. He stayed there for around an hour and took stock of ongoing work. He took information of ongoing construction activities of the new Parliament building," a source said.

The Prime Minister returned on Sunday afternoon from the US where he had held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, participated in the Quad summit, and also addressed the UNGA.

Last year, he laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building and it is likely to be completed by next year.

Earlier this month, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri had said next year, the Winter session of Parliament will be held at the new Parliament.

"The next Republic Day parade on January 26 will be held on the new Central Vista. Next year's winter session of Parliament on the 75th year of Independence of the country will be held in the new Parliament," he had said.

The Central Vista project also includes the construction of a common Secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's office and residence, the Special Protection Group building and the Vice President's Enclave.

--IANS

ssb/vd