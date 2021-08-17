PM Modi was in constant touch with officials over evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan, took stock till late night

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in constant touch with the officials over the situation concerning the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan and was taking stock of the situation till late at night on Monday, sources said.



He was updated when the flight took off to Afghanistan and brought Indian 120 people, including the Indian ambassador and embassy staff to Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat.

The sources said that the Prime Minister instructed that adequate arrangements be made to ensure food for all those who came to Jamnagar.

They said India parked its C-17 aircraft, which was on Tuesday used for evacuating Indians from Afghanistan, at Ayni Air Base in Tajikistan as there was a huge rush at Kabul airport

The Indian aircraft were on standby at Ayni Air Base and C-17 aircraft flew to Kabul when cleared by the US which is controlling Kabul Airport.

The sources said India is also exploring options to hire charter planes to evacuate more Indians from Afghanistan.

They said that the Indian Embassy in Kabul is not closed and local staff is providing consular services.

More than 1,650 people have applied for their return to India, the sources said.

Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace.

India has been issuing periodic travel and security advisories for all Indian nationals in Afghanistan, given the deteriorating security situation in the country. (ANI)