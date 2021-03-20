PM Modi wishes Imran Khan speedy recovery from COVID-19

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan a speedy recovery from COVID-19.



"Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19," Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister's tweet came hours after Imran Khan's special assistant on national health services Faisal Sultan said that the Pakistani premier has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home.

Khan was on Thursday vaccinated with the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign.

In a positive indication amid frosty ties, Indian and Pakistani armies announced last month that they had begun to strictly adhere to ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir from the midnight of February 24.

In recent weeks, Pakistani leadership and the army seem to have toned down their rhetoric against India.

On Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that India would have to take the first step for improving bilateral relations by addressing the Kashmir issue.

A day later, Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that a stable relationship between India and Pakistan is key to unlocking the potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia.

India last month said that it desires "normal neighbourly" relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

India has told Pakistan that "talks and terror" cannot go together and has asked Islamabad to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India. (ANI)

