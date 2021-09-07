PM Modi wishes Israeli counterpart Bennett on occasion of Rosh Hashanah

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.



Taking on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Warmest wishes to Prime Minister @naftalibennett, the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world celebrating Rosh Hashanah today. @IsraeliPM"

Rosh Hashanah means 'head of the year'. It is a two-day celebration that marks the beginning of Jewish High Holy Days each autumn. (ANI)