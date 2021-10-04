PM Modi wishes Japan's new PM Kishida Fumio on taking office

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Japan's new Prime Minister Kishida Fumio for taking office and said he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership in the region.



Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Congratulations and best wishes to the new Prime Minister of Japan, H.E. Kishida Fumio. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the - Special Strategic and Global Partnership and advance peace and prosperity in our region and beyond. @kishida230."

Earlier, PM Modi stated that the friendship between India and Japan is considered one of the most natural partnerships in the entire region and said Japan is one of the most trusted friends of India.

Earlier on Monday, Japanese lawmakers voted to approve Fumio Kishida, as the new prime minister.

This comes after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) chose 64-years-old Kishida, as the new leader.

Back in September, incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had announced his decision not to run for the head of LDP, which meant his resignation as head of government.

According to reports, Toshimitsu Motegi will be retained as foreign minister while Hirokazu Matsuno will become Chief Cabinet Secretary.

Kishida plans to dissolve the House of Representatives on October 14. According to Japanese media reports, an election of Japan's lower house will be convened on October 31. The LDP-led coalition controls both chambers of the Diet. (ANI)