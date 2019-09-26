PM Modi wishes Manmohan Singh on his birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday greetings to his predecessor Dr. Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday.

"Best wishes to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.



Singh, who was the Prime Minister of India for the two consecutive terms (from 2004-2014) has turned 87 today. He is a renowned economist, credited for introducing sweeping reforms in the 1990s, while he was helming the economic affairs of the country.

Dr. Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab's village of Gah before partition. He studied at the Panjab University, Cambridge and Oxford. (ANI)