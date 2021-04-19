  1. Sify.com
PM Modi wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Pic)

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery after the latter admitted to AIIMS Delhi.

"Wishing our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery," the Prime Minister tweeted.
The former PM was admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
"Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID19, admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi," said an AIIMS official.
The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

