PM Modi wishes Mexican President speedy recovery from COVID-19

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador a speedy recovery from COVID-19.



In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: "Concerned to hear about the COVID-19 diagnosis of President @lopezobrador_of Mexico. The people of India join me in wishing him an early and complete recovery."

Obrador has announced that he has contracted coronavirus and the symptoms are mild.

"I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward," the Mexican President tweeted on Sunday.

Mexico's Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sanchez Cordero, will represent Obrador during the morning press conferences from now on.

"Dr Olga Sanchez Cordero will represent me in the morning to report how we do it every day," Obrador said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)