PM Modi wishes Pak counterpart Imran speedy recovery from Covid

As the news came out that the 68-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician had quarantined himself at home, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery from the deadly disease.

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished speedy recovery to his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic.

"Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from Covid-19," Modi tweeted.

Khan tested positive for Covid-19 two days after receiving his first vaccine dose, government officials said on Saturday.

Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination confirmed the development.

Pakistan is using the Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm against Covid-19 pandemic. Recently a batch of 5,00,000 doses was received in Pakistan from China.

The vaccination drive in Pakistan is currently underway for senior citizens.

Khan's positive test comes at a time when Pakistan is seeing a steep rise in coronavirus infections.

As per the Pakistan Health Department, 3,876 people have been tested positive in the last 24 hours in the country "the highest number of daily infections since early July", taking the total number of infections in the country past 620,000. There were also 42 more deaths, taking the total to 13,799.

