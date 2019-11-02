PM Modi wishes people on Chhath Puja

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished people on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

The prime minister, who usually greets the nation on festivals and occasions in the morning, took to Twitter shortly after landing in Thailand where has gone to attend the ASEAN related programmes, including ASEAN-India summit.



"My heartiest congratulations to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahaparva Chhath. May the Sun God always illuminate us all with his energy and aura and our country continues to climb new steps of success and prosperity," Modi tweeted.

Chhath is celebrated with fervour in the states of Bihar, parts of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, shortly after Deepawali.

The annual four-day-long festival is set to conclude on Sunday. (ANI)