PM Modi wishes people on Jyeshtha Ashtami

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, particularly the Kashmiri Pandit community.



Praying for everyone's health and wellness, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, greetings and best wishes to everyone, particularly the Kashmiri Pandit community. We bow to Mata Kheer Bhawani and pray for everybody's health and wellness."

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha also extended his greetings and said, "Greetings to the people, especially Kashmiri Pandit community on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami. May the blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani bring sustained peace, development and prosperity in the UT, and well being & happiness in everyone's life."

The annual festival of Jyeshtha Ashtami is being celebrated in the Union Territory at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district with a minimum footfall of devotees in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

