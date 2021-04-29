PM Modi wishes Rajasthan CM speedy recovery from COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished good health and fast recovery to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his wife, who had tested positive for COVID-19.



"Praying for the good health and fast recovery of Rajasthan CM Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji and his wife, Smt. Sunita Ji," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier today Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tested positive for COVID-19.

"After getting tested for COVID-19, my test result has returned positive. I have no symptoms and feel fine. I will continue working in isolation while following COVID-19 protocol," he tweeted.

His wife, Sunita Gehlot had tested positive earlier, after which the Chief Minister also self-isolated as a precautionary measure.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, "My wife Sunita Gehlot has tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic. As per protocol, her treatment under home isolation has started. I will be going under isolation as a precautionary measure and hold Covid-19 review meetings with doctors and officials daily at 8.30 pm," he said.

Rajasthan recorded 16,613 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths and 8,303 recoveries on Wednesday, taking the state's case tally to 5,63,577. (ANI)