PM Modi's COVID-19 vaccination will help us in getting over hesitancy: AIIMS Director

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi undergoing COVID-19 vaccination will go a long way in getting over vaccine hesitancy in the country, said All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Monday.



"PM Modi took the COVID-19 vaccine and showed the nation that we must do the same when our turn comes. It will go a long way in getting over vaccine hesitancy. I request all those over 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities to register soon and get vaccinated," the AIIMS Director told ANI.

"It is the only way to come out of the pandemic, bring mortality down and get the economy back on track... This will be a gamechanger and will motivate more people to come out and get vaccinated," he added.

Guleria further said that by taking the Made in India, Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine, the Prime Minister showed the nation that both vaccines were safe.

"He (PM Modi) took the Made in India, Bharat Biotech COVAXIN, and showed that both vaccines are safe and efficacious. We must come forward and take whichever vaccine is available. The controversy about the efficacy of one of the vaccines has also been laid to rest today," the AIIMS Director said.

He further lauded the Prime Minister's calm demeanour which put the nurses at ease.

"The Prime Minister wanted to put the nurses at ease so he talked and joked with them. This really helped in a big way because the nurses were not aware of who they were going to vaccinate and were a little tense. The Prime Minister's attitude put the nurses at ease," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, India's homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research, addressing the hesitancy over the COVID-19 vaccine.

Soon after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, Prime Minister tweeted, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi tweeted with his picture of receiving the jab. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19."

The Covid-19 vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield, will be made available to the general public from today. As many as 1,43,01,266 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. (ANI)