PM Modi's first mega rally in Bengal after poll announcement, BJP gears up to make it historical

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going the extra mile to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on March 7 witnesses a historical crowd. It is going to be the first rally of the Prime Minister after the announcement of Assembly poll schedules in West Bengal.



According to BJP sources, from party MPs to booth level workers all have been asked to go door-to-door to invite people to attend the Prime Minister's mega rally. There would be nukkad sabhas (local level meetings) to invite people to the rally. A social media campaign will be launched to make the PM's mega rally successful.

"This rally will be seen as a reflection of the mood of the voters ahead of the polls and that is why such an effort is being made. There will be three stages -- one for PM Modi and senior leaders and the other two on each side of the main stage for state leaders and candidates," a senior BJP leader told ANI.

According to party sources, many folk artists have been invited to perform at the event.

This mega rally can be seen as an attempt to counter the Left-Congress alliance mega show of strength in the same Brigade Parade ground on February 28.



The elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. (ANI)